Environment National strategy on environmental protection to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the National Strategy for Environmental Protection to 2030 with a vision until 2050.

Environment Consultation workshop on environment criteria for green credit projects A consultation workshop was co-held by the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Vietnam to discuss environmental criteria for projects granted with green credit or issuing green bonds.

Environment Conference collects ideas on draft national strategy on climate change A conference was held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in coordination with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Hanoi on April 26 to collect ideas on the draft national strategy on climate change until 2050.

Environment Dong Nai seeks UNESCO advice on forest-crossing highway project Authorities in southern Dong Nai province want to consult with UNESCO over construction of a bridge and road in Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve.