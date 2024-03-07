Khe Coc Island recreates the cultural living space of the ancient residents of Trang An after the sea receded, when the natural environment in the alluvial valley created favourable conditions for people to settle and create rich forms of cultural activities between valley residences and cave shelters and between primary production and natural exploitation.

According to researchers, Trang An has been encroached upon and transformed by the sea numerous times. Changes in topography, geology, and geomorphology over a period of millions of years have created architectural masterpieces in the form of natural landscapes featuring “mountains, rivers, and caves”.

During the harsh and violent transformation of the landscape, prehistoric people adapted and created and fostered outstanding cultural values.

The restoration and recreation of the cultural lives of the ancient residents of Trang An on Khe Coc Island aims to provide visitors with a vivid perspective on the lives of people long ago, and at the same time help present and future generations understand and appreciate valuable historical lessons on how to protect the living environment, while promoting the image and values of landscapes, geology, geomorphology, and the culture of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, to build Ninh Binh into a millennium heritage urban area and a centrally-run city./.

VNA