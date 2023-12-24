Business Vietnamese agricultural products introduced to Algerian consumers The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria on December 22 coordinated with the Carrefour supermarket system in Algeria to organise an activity to introduce and promote Vietnamese products at the Carrefour Hypermarket in the City Center Mall in the capital of Algiers.

Business Logistics firms advised to improve competitiveness Vietnamese logistics firms have been advised to work harder to enhance their productivity, service quality and competitiveness amid current difficulties due to global economic instability.

Business Infographic ADB predicts Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that Vietnam will post Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6% in 2024. It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.