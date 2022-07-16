Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in H1 Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 27.88 billion USD in the first half of 2022, up 13.9% against the same period last year. Four largest export markets of Vietnam in the period included the US, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Business Property credit grows by over 12% in five months: SBV Property credit increased by 12.31%t in the first five months, a higher growth rate than that of the same period in previous years, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said.

Business Efforts needed to reduce flight delays, cancellations The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam on July 13 asked domestic airlines to make an effort to reduce the rates of flight delays and cancellations.

Business Vinfast opens six stores in California Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced the simultaneous opening of the first VinFast stores in California, the United States on July 15 (local time).