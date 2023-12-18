Business Vietnam expects strong wave of Chinese investment Vietnam is anticipated to emerge as a destination for Chinese enterprises in the near future, as investments from the neighbouring country have become increasingly diverse in areas such as energy, green development, and digital economy, according to experts.

Business Vietnam – a gateway for Canadian firms to enter ASEAN: Canadian business insiders Being the largest trade partner of Canada in ASEAN, with two-way trade topping 7 billion USD in 2022, Vietnam will play an important role as a gateway for Canadian firms to enter the region bloc that has one of the highest growth rates in the world and is expected to be the world’s consumption centre by 2030 given its market size, according to Canadian business insiders.

Business Politburo’s resolution boosts development in Mekong Delta The Mekong Delta is to become a region of comprehensive development, modern and uniform infrastructure system, and dynamic economic growth under the Poliburo’s resolution on the region’s socioeconomic development to 2045.