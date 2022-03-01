Nguyen Duy Duy, born and bred in Thach That district on the outskirts of Hanoi, has made hundreds of exquisite lightboxes so far. The owner of the brand “Fox Design” said, it takes him one or two weeks to create a lightbox.

Prior to getting started, Duy must conceptualise, design, set the background scene, and arrange paper layers on a computer. After cutting, the paper layers are attached to each other to create a complete image.

Right from the outset, with passion and pride in being Vietnamese, Duy sharpened his focus on the artistic craft to honour local culture.



Duy’s 3D lightboxes have received a warm welcome from local people. He plans to make more featuring Vietnamese history and folk games, as well as complex products to meet demand./.

