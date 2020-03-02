F1 circuit completed for Vietnam Grand Prix
The design of the three-storey pit building has been heavily influenced by the city’s historic buildings, to reflect Vietnam’s “strong cultural legacy” (Photo: VNA)
Pavilion of the Temple of Literature inspires the Pit Building’s design (Photo: VNA)
The 5.6km circuit features 23 corners and has nine grandstands named after regions across Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The organisers are now focusing on the temporary structures around the circuit, including the Grandstands – each named after iconic Vietnamese cities and locations, as well as the media and medical centres and safety barriers (Photo: VNA)
A view of the Hanoi F1 circuit which is ready for the Grand Prix this April (Photo: VNA)
5.6km-long track and permanent constructions are ready for the exciting activities of Vietnam Grand Prix (Photo: VNA)
The F1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020, set to be held in Hanoi from April 3-5, will be the newest F1 race in the world (Photo: VNA)
The F1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 is expected to attract some 300,000 visitors, including F1 fans, domestic and foreign travellers, and international reporters (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)