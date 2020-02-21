Destinations Eo Gio cliff – Tourist magnet in Quy Nhon Among the bow-shaped mountain range facing the sea, Eo Gio cliff is the farthest and most spectacular strait in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province.

Destinations Thien Ton - Sacred in-cave pagoda in ancient capital Thien Ton Pagoda and Cave is one of the four most sacred pagoda located in the land now belonging to Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, now Ninh Binh province.

Travel Vietnam Airlines, Vinpearl join hands to boost Vietnam-Russia tourist links Vietnam Airlines and Vinpearl will work together to open eight weekly routes between Vietnam and Russia in 2020, a representative from the national flag carrier said on February 20.

Travel Hanoi ensures tourist safety amid coronavirus Tourism agencies based in Hanoi have been asked to cancel tours to areas affected by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and refuse tourists from those zones. The request is one measure taken by municipal authorities to ensure the safety of tourists during the epidemic.