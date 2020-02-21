F1 race to help develop Vietnam’s sports tourism: VNAT
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) on February 21 inked a cooperation agreement on promoting the country’s tourism in association with the Formula One race.
Work on the F1 circuit in Hanoi is being accelerated (Photo: VNA)
Under the deal for 2020-2025, the two sides will increase communications to advertise Vietnam’s tourism and the F1 race in Hanoi on media outlets, work together to introduce related publications, and share information.
They will also take part in some travel fairs and programmes introducing the country’s tourism abroad and organise international press conferences within the framework of the F1 Vietnam Grand Prix.
The VNAT said the F1 race will be an important basis for Vietnam to develop sports tourism. Particularly, the event is going to take place in April as scheduled amid the global tourism heavily impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic will send international friends a message that Vietnam is a safe and attractive tourist destination.
If the country can make full use of this opportunity, this will be a great stride for its tourism sector, the administration noted.
The F1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020, set to be held in Hanoi from April 3-5, will be the newest F1 race in the world. It is expected to attract some 300,000 visitors, including F1 fans, domestic and foreign travellers, and international reporters./.