Culture - Sports Vietnam, Philippines share experience in organising SEA Games Deputy Director of the National Sports Administration at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tran Duc Phan, met with Paul Vincent L.Uy, an official of the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam, on September 3 to discuss sports cooperation in the time to come.

Culture - Sports Local photojournalist wins big in Malaysian photo contest Viet Van, a photojournalist with the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper in Vietnam, won three gold medals at the Bugis Photo Cup Circuit 2020 in Malaysia.

Culture - Sports Vietnam placing highly at 2020 Army Games Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army have posted good results in different categories at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Belarus.