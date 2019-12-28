Culture - Sports Mong ethnic people celebrate New Year The annual traditional holiday of the Mong ethnic minority group, known as Nao Pe Chau, takes place at the end of the 11th lunar month. The event is held to celebrate the end of the harvest and spend time relaxing together.

Culture - Sports Vietnam gear up for AFC U23 Championships Vietnam’s U23 team are gearing up for the upcoming 2020 AFC U23 Championships finals to be held from January 8 to 26 next year in Thailand.

Culture - Sports Vietnam eyes more berths at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Vietnam’s sport sector will strive to have more athletes eligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan, heard a conference of the Vietnam Sports Administration in Hanoi on December 26.

Culture - Sports Singing contest boosts Vietnam-China ties Five singers will represent Vietnam in the final round of the Vietnam - China Friendship Singing Contest 2019 in Hanoi on December 28.