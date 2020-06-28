Society Vietnamese in Ukraine make efforts in COVID-19 fight The Vietnamese community in Ukraine has been carrying out various measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 amid increasing infections in the host nation.

World Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.

Society First Vietnamese university listed among world’s “golden age” best The Hanoi University of Science and Technology has become the first Vietnamese university to be listed among the world’s 200 “golden age” best, as ranked by Times Higher Education (THE), a leading British publication on news and issues relating to higher education.