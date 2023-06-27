Families’ values upheld in modern time
Various mass movements implemented across the nation over the past year have produced positive effects, enhancing public awareness about the fine traditional family values of Vietnam, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on the occasion of the Vietnam Family Day (June 28).
Illustrative photo (Source: tuoitre.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Various mass movements implemented across the nation over the past year have produced positive effects, enhancing public awareness about the fine traditional family values of Vietnam, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on the occasion of the Vietnam Family Day (June 28).
The ministry cited as an example a campaign calling for all people to join hands in cultural life building, aiming to integrate cultural elements into all aspects of social life toward a civilised community and healthy development of society starting from each individual family. Through various creative approaches, exemplary cultural family models have emerged and spread across localities, showcasing their outstanding contributions in various fields.
In Hanoi, the movement to build cultural families has affirmed its positive role in the overall cultural development and in forming refined and civilised lifestyle. Recently, the local authorities have added a criterion of "no smoking" to the standards of cultural families as an effective way to encourage people not to use tobacco products in their homes, communities, festivals, weddings, funerals, and family gatherings.
Ho Chi Minh City, meanwhile, has taken many measures to implement the family code of conduct compiled by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and conducted communication activities to change people’s awareness and behaviour regarding the relationships among family members.
At the Family Ekiden race in Hoan Kiem lake area (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)In particular, the Law on the Prevention and Control of Domestic Violence (amended) has been passed by the National Assembly and will come into effect on July 1 this year. Experts and insiders are confident that the enforcement of the law will bring about positive changes in the prevention, control, and reduction of domestic violence.
Tran Tuyet Anh, the head of the Family Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, emphasised that the establishment of a value system is a prerequisite for building happy Vietnamese families.
In 2019, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences conducted a study on fundamental values of Vietnamese families today. It showed that people from all social classes considered family as their top priority in life, followed by health, employment, income, friendship, education, and leisure time. The study also revealed that families living in areas with low urbanisation tend to preserve traditional values, while those in highly urbanised locations or earning high income tend to accept modern values more easily.
June 28 was made Vietnam Family Day in 2011 and since then has been celebrated nationwide annually.-VNA