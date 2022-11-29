Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie honoured at France festival “Tro tan ruc ro” (Glorious Ashes) by Bui Thac Chuyen won the "Golden balloon" award (Montgolfière d'or) at the Festival des 3 Continents 2022 which took place in Nantes, France, from November 18 – 27.

Culture - Sports Exhibition highlights precious documents of Ho Dynasty Citadel An exhibition featuring Thanh Hoa cultural heritage is underway in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, as part of activities held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)’s Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.