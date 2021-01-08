Business Vietnam – economic bright spot in 2020 Vietnam has emerged as an economic bright spot with a growth rate of 2.91 percent in 2020, which is attributable to the country’s efforts in containing COVID-19 and timely support policies to people and businesses, international organisations said.

Vietnam imports Indian broken rice Vietnam, for the first time in decades, has signed a contract with India to buy 70,000 tonnes of 100-percent broken rice from India to meet increasing demand of this kind of rice in the domestic market for producing animal feed.

Reference exchange rate up 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on January 8, up 4 VND from the previous day.