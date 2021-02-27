It has been more than a year since she returned to work at Military Hospital 175, but Dr Nguyen Thi Thu Ngan still remembers her days on duty in South Sudan. Those were days when Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers worked in the war zone with courage and bravery.

Ngan was among 10 female soldiers at the Level-2 Field Hospital No 1, with a total of 63 officers and employees working on the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan from October 2018 to November 2019.

Together with her teammates, Ngan examined and treated hundreds of people and soldiers in the war zone, taught English to local children, and helped increase local production. She also welcomed in a special Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday in Africa.

The Level-2 Field Hospital No 1 successfully completed its duties and is held in high regard by the UN. Ngan and her teammates helped enhance the image of a Vietnamese medical soldier among international friends.

The presence of female soldiers at the field hospital is very important. Besides training just like their male colleagues, the female soldiers also practiced soft skills to support the mission.

Bold and strong at work but also gentle and graceful, the “blue beret” female doctors improved the image of a confidently-integrated Vietnam before the world./.

