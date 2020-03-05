Female scientists honoured for influenza, forestry research
A group of influenza researchers and a forestry scientist were named winners of the Kovalevskaya Award 2019, a prize dedicated to outstanding female scientists.
Scientists of the influenza laboratory under the virology department, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
The winners were announced on March 4 by the presidium of the Vietnamese Kovalevskaya Award Committee and the Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee.
The researchers at the influenza laboratory of the virology department, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, were honoured for their contributions to easing the disease burden of seasonal flu.
In particular, they took part in creating avian influenza virus A/H5N1 in the production of flu vaccines in Vietnam.
They contributed to the development of Oseltamivir-Taminflu, which is assessed as the most effective drug for treating A/H5N1 and A/H1N1 infections at present. There haven’t been any other products able to replace it.
Recently, the researchers and their colleagues at the laboratory successfully isolated SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The other winner is Assoc. Prof. and Dr. Tran Thi Thu Ha, Director of the Institute of Forestry Research and Development under the Thai Nguyen University of Agriculture and Forestry.
She and her colleagues successfully multiplied crossbred acacia and gum tree varieties on the industrial scale, supplying 3 – 5 million high-quality seedlings to northern and central localities each year.
Ha also obtained many achievements in multiplying some precious herbal plants of Vietnam.
The award ceremony is set to take place in May, instead of March like in previous years to coincide with the International Women’s Day (March 8), due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Kovalevskaya Award, named after Russian female mathematician Sofia Kovalevskaya, is presented annually to honour female scientists with remarkable achievements in scientific research and application.
It is presented by the fund of the same name, which is operating in eight countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia.
The Vietnamese Kovalevskaya Award Committee was established in 1985./.