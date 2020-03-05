Sci-Tech COVID-19 postpones int’l cyberspace safety contest finals The final round of the WhiteHat Grand Prix 06 will be rescheduled for May due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), organisers said on March 4.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists develop COVID-19 early warning system An early warning system for COVID-19 has been launched by the Institute of Prevention Medicine and Public Health (IPMPH) at the Hanoi University of Medicine.

Sci-Tech Data should be shared to serve digital economy Data is considered a core element of Vietnam's digital economy; however, it is not well shared and connected to serve the country.

Sci-Tech Vietnam leads Tutela’s mobile network performance ranking Vietnamese mobile subscribers have a better experience in network quality and speed than users in many Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, according to a report by Tutela, a global crowdsourced mobile data company.