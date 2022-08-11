The five-day event draws the participation of 185 children and 34 officials from the three countries.

This is an activity to celebrate the “Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.”

This is the fifth time the festival has been held. The event is organised every two years since 2010. Last year, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, delegates will visit historical relics and museums as well as attend activities at destinations in HCM City./.

VNA