The festival took place on July 28 and attracted the participation of 35 clubs from around the country.

Nearly 150 kite flyers from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Quang Ninh and Dak Lak provinces, and host Thai Binh came together at the festival.

They competed in making traditional flute kites and then flying the kites.

Visitors had the opportunity to learn about making kites, such as how to sharpen the frame, glue the paper material to the frame, and then paint it.

Kite flying at Sao Temple was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2020./.

VNA