Politics Infographic Determining the voting rights of voters under quarantine For voters who are under quarantine in residential areas implementing social isolation measures or are under lockdown but are not yet on the list of voters, the Election Team must review and make a list of these voters and send it to communal-level People’s Committees for addition to the list of voters in the new polling station where the quarantine area is located.

Politics Infographic Who is eligible to vote? Voters are those who have the right to vote. All Vietnamese citizens, who hold Vietnamese nationality, are aged from 18 and above and meet all conditions defined by law, have the right to vote.

Politics Infographic Principles for elections of deputies to National Assembly and People's Councils According to Article 7 of the 2013 Constitution and Article 1 of the Law on Election of National Assembly Deputies and People's Council Deputies, the election is conducted in compliance with four principles.