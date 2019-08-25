Winners claim their prizes at the 9th national film making contest in 2017. (Photo: csgt.vn)

— A film making contest about traffic safety with the theme ‘Drinking Alcohol – Not Driving’ has been launched in Hanoi recently.The nationwide contest is held by the National Traffic Safety Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Security and Toyota Vietnam Company.This is the 10th contest to be launched to promote government policies on ensuring traffic order and safety.It also aims to improve knowledge and awareness of drivers to voluntarily abide by the law on traffic safety and order and form good habits when in traffic to curb accidents and congestion.The contest is open to anyone currently living and working in Vietnam. The entries include three categories reportage, science and education, and short clips expressing the theme ‘Drinking Alcohol - Not Driving’.The contest was launched in 1996 biennially with different themes.“Hopefully, the contest will be closer to the community, attracting many entries from both professional and amateur filmmakers,” said Khuat Viet Hung, deputy head of National Traffic Safety Committee and head of the contest organisation board.The works which have been aired on national and local TV stations will be given priority.The contest organisation board will accept entries from August 25 to November 30.The winner in each category will receive a cash prize of 15 million VND (635 USD). Two second prizes worth 10 million VND and three third prizes worth 8 million VND will be awarded to the filmmakers.Plus, the organisation board will also give 5 million VND for the best director, best scriptwriter and best cameraman in each category.The award ceremony will be held in December in Hanoi and will be aired live on Vietnam National Television.Last time, the first prize went to SOS 117; Late Regret and Smart Helmet. — VNS/VNA