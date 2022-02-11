Society Kien Giang focuses on key projects for socio-economic development The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is accelerating the progress of key projects which are considered as a driving force to boost its socio-economic development.

Society Scholarships offered to Nguyen Du bilingual school students in Laos The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos in coordination with the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Vientiane on February 11 presented scholarships of Ton Duc Thang University in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to 10 students of Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School.

Society School health care receives due attention The 2021-25 National School Health Programme, recently approved by the Government, is aiming for over 23 million of children, or about 25 percent of the population, to receive primary health care right from their school.

Society Actor Tien Hoi sets record for playing late President Meritorious Artist Tien Hoi, who passed away in Hanoi at the age of 63 on February 10, is a record holder for playing President Ho Chi Minh on screen and stage, for more than 40 times.