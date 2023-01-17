Trade union members and workers who lost their jobs or had their working time reduced from October 2022 will receive financial support up to 3 million VND. ( Photo: laodong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has passed a resolution on support to its members and workers who lost their jobs or had their working time reduced from October 2022 because their enterprises suffered from a reduction in order.

Accordingly, trade union members will be given support from 1 million VND (42 USD) if they lost their jobs or halted working for at least 14 straight days between October 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. Members who lost their jobs or halted working for at least 30 straight days will get a support of 2 million VND.

Those who have their labour contracts terminated between October 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, but fail to get unemployment insurance benefits will receive a support of 3 million VND each.

Workers who are not trade union members will be given the support equal to 70% of the support for members.

Vice President of VGCL Tran Thanh Hai said that from September 9, 2022, enterprises in Vietnam faced difficulties due to cut or reduced orders, which badly affected their workers’ incomes and lives.

The resolution on the support helps show the VGCL’care and encouragement for them, Hai said, adding that the move is expected to motivate the labourers when entering a new year./.