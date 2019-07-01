Painter Doan Viet Tien (Photo: infonet.vn)

– Doan Viet Tien, a painter drawing his paintings with his ten fingers on glass, has received the World Records Union (Worldkings)’s recognition for completing 12 paintings in reserve on glass in six minutes and 28 seconds.He completed the record in Ho Chi Minh City on June 30. The target for the record was 15 minutes.Born in 1961, Doan Viet Tien is a native of Phu Duc commune in the southern province of Ben Tre. Drawing was his passion from a young age.In his 30-year career, Tien has made over 1,000 paintings, including more than 200 about President Ho Chi Minh and other historical figures of Vietnam.So far, Tien has made Vietnamese records for three times in 2005, 2018 and 2019.-VNA