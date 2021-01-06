Business Rice export turnover up 10 percent in 2020 Vietnam earned over 3 billion USD from exporting rice in 2020, according to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), a year-on-year increase of more than 10 percent.

Business VinShop breathes fresh air into traditional retail market As many as 40,000 mom-and-pop stores nationwide have been digitalised thanks to the VinShop mobile app developed by Vietnam’s biggest conglomerate Vingroup.

Business Investment funds beat the market in 2020 2020 marked an unexpectedly successful year for big investment funds in Vietnam, with Pyn Elite Fund having the best performance.

Business Vietnam to be among top growth performers again in 2021: HSBC Vietnam posted the fastest growth in Asia in 2020 and will once again be among the most outstanding performers in the region this year, according to the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC).