Vietnamese investors poured a total of 490.4 million USD in projects abroad in the first 11 months of 2020, up 6.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Agency.

More drastic reforms of construction-related administrative procedures must be carried to improve transparency and reduce costs for enterprises, heard a conference organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Ministry of Construction and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation in Hanoi last week.

Vietnam's textile and garment industry is predicted to earn about 33.5 - 34 billion USD from exports in 2020, higher than the forecast of 30-31 billion USD in April, and down 14-15 percent year-on-year.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will select Korean consultants to conduct feasibility study for the second phase of Metro Line No. 5 in Ho Chi Minh City.