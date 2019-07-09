The Da Nang International Firework Festival has become a distinctive tourism product of the coastal city. With alluring performances, this festival has improved the city’s economy and tourism.

After 10 successful festivals, the international firework festival has put Da Nang on the map of famous tourist destinations and attracted a large number of visitors with 20% jump in international holidaymakers and 5% in domestic visitors.

With more than 110,000 passengers coming to Da Nang during the festival, up 11% compared to same time last year, hotels are reaching full capacity.

In the time ahead, the fireworks festival is expected to become the leading tourism product of Da Nang and projected to be improved in both scale and quality. It is destined to become the pinpoint of summer tourism of Da Nang.-VNA