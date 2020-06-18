Business NA passes resolution relating to EVIPA Legislators adopted a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) with 95.3 percent of votes in favour, during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 18.

Business Vietnam, India step up trade ties Vietnam is making efforts to help Vietnamese and Indian export-import firms handle difficulties, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, heard an online conference on June 17.

Business HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects HCM City has invested in a number of mega transportation projects in 2016–20 aimed at reducing traffic congestion, according to a report tabled at a meeting between a delegation from the city People’s Council and relevant agencies.

Business East Asia Business Council discusses ways to boost economic recovery The East Asia Business Council (EABC) has recently convened its 47th meeting in an online format, attracting representatives from 13 East Asian nations, including 10 ASEAN member states and their three partners of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.