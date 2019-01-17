The first commercial flight of Bamboo Airways officially took off at 6am on January 16.

Bamboo Airways received a licence to transport passengers, mail, and freight following national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, budget operators Jetstar Pacific and Vietjet Air, and Viet Nam Air Service (VASCO).

The airline started selling tickets from 12pm on January 12, with minimum prices at 149,000 VND (6.4 USD) each.

Bamboo Airways is part of the Viet Bamboo Airlines Company based in Quy Nhon city of Binh Dinh province. Viet Bamboo Airlines Company, owned by property developer FLC Group, was established in 2017 with the charter capital of 700 billion VND (31.4 million USD).-VNA