Politics Vietnamese ambassador meets leader of Communist Party of Argentina Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh received General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA) Victor Gorodeki Kot at the embassy’s headquarters in Buenos Aires on February 3.

Politics Vietnam hands over Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Caracas to Indonesia The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela on February 3 held a ceremony to hand over the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Caracas (ACC) to Indonesian Ambassador Imam Edy Mulyono.