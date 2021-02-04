First consultation conference on nomination for National Assembly deputies
At the consultation conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The first consultation conference on candidate nomination for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly for the 2021-2026 tenure was held online in Hanoi on February 4, linking with Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Can Tho and Thanh Hoa.
Speaking at the event, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man said the conference aims to reach consensus on the structure and number of candidates nominated by central organisations for the upcoming elections.
According to regulations, the conference will be held three times to select candidates for the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan described the elections as the country’s important political event and an opportunity for the people to exercise their right to mastery via choosing and electing their qualified representatives to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.
It is also a chance to continue building, consolidating and perfecting the law-governed socialist State of the people, by the people and for the people.
The NA Standing Committee estimated the number of central-level deputies at 207 and others of local level at 293. The number of deputies outside the Party will be 25 - 50, deputies aged below 40 will stand at around 50 while some 160 will be re-elected.
At least 18 percent of deputies will be ethnic minorities while 35 percent will be women.
The structure and number of candidates will be finalised on February 22.
The nominated and self-nominated candidates must submit personal papers for election no later than March 14./.