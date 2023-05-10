The focus of the opening ceremony was the introduction of the culture and hospitality of people in Da Nang and the characteristics of Asian cinema. It also featured the spirit of “Vietnamese integration” and promoted the image of a dynamic Vietnam.

This first festival brings together many international stars, film experts, and famous local filmmakers and artists.

26 Vietnamese films and 10 films from Asia-Pacific countries will compete in 2 categories, which are “Asian Film Award” and “Vietnam Film Award”. There are also some other awards on offer.

During the five-day festival, film lovers in Da Nang will have the opportunity to enjoy 86 free movie screenings at cinemas and 3 nights of outdoor screenings at APEC Park, and to meet famous domestic and foreign artists and actors./.

VNA