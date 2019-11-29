First Global Women’s Leadership Summit 2019 held
Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – The first Global Women’s Leadership Summit 2019 was held in Seoul on November 28 to honour women’s role in social and economic activities at present.
The event took place on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN – RoK Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong – RoK Summit in order to improve female leaders’ role during the Fourth Industrial Revolution, contributing to promoting political activities and cultural exchange in Asia.
Attending the event were Mayor of Seoul city Park Won-soon, Chairman of the Korea Federation of SMEs Kim Ki-moon, President of the Korea Venture Business Women's Association Park Mi-kyung, and nearly 200 guests from many countries, including the RoK, China, Vietnam and Japan.
In his speech, Chairman Kim said female entrepreneurs are playing a key role in global socio-economic activities, especially amid rapid the current developments.
Nguyen Phuong Y, head of the FPT’s marketing office in the RoK, said Vietnam has the largest rate of women joining social activities in Asia, adding that over 40 percent of the staff working in FPT are women.
According to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, 73 percent of Vietnamese women join social activities and the contribution by Vietnamese women makes up over 40 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product./.
