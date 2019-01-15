Contestants at Miss Vietnam 2018, launched by Tien Phong newspaper. Young women in the contest are encouraged to show off their talent and take part in charity and social activities. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Young women from across the country are encouraged to join the first national Miss World Vietnam 2019 competition.



Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest.



The contest is organised by Sen Vang Entertainment, which holds a copyright for training and sending Vietnamese contestants to Miss World, a leading beauty pageant that began in 1951.



The organiser will invite a group of experts to select 30 candidates for the semifinal rounds in Hanoi and HCM City. These contestants will compete in the categories of traditional costumes, swimsuits, question-and-answer sessions and evening wear.



They will also take part in additional competitions highlighting their talent and charity work.



Five finalists will compete on the final night in May at the coastal entertainment centre Coco Bay Da Nang.



The winner will represent Vietnam in the global competition Miss World 2019.



The event will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television.



The selective rounds of Miss World Vietnam 2019 will close on April 10 in the south and May 9 in the north.



Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy of Quang Nam represented the country in Miss World 2018 in China. The 18-year-old was listed in the top thirty.-VNS/VNA