Participants at the first PCA Vietnam Conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) and the Vietnam Association of International Law (VSIL) co-organised the first PCA Vietnam Conference in Hanoi on November 15.

The event was held on the occasion of the first anniversary of the opening of the PCA Office in Hanoi which is the fifth of its kind in the world along with the PCA headquarters in the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Participants at the event discussed measures to build trust among countries, new issues and trends in international investment, energy transition, the current situation, and the outlook of international commercial arbitration in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said that Vietnam supports the PCA's activities and actively promotes cooperation with the PCA through its representative office in Hanoi.

In the Resolution commemorating the 125th anniversary of the PCA, Vietnam and other countries at the United Nations General Assembly recognised the PCA's role in promoting peaceful measures to solve international disputes, including conciliating measures in addition to arbitration procedures.

He said that Vietnam respects basic principles of international law, including the principle of peaceful solution of international disputes.

To perfect the socialist rule-governed state, Vietnam needs an effective legal system with a force of qualified lawyers, extensive international integration, and a dynamic legal environment.

Marcin Czepelak, Secretary General of the PCA, thanked the Government of Vietnam, ministries, and agencies for supporting the PCA Office during the past year.

He emphasised that the conference reflected the PCA's fundamental values of peace, legal principles, and prosperity, creating opportunities for policymakers, experts, legal practitioners, and businesses to discuss recent developments in conciliation procedures between countries, dispute resolution procedures by arbitration between countries and investors as well as among businesses.

Regarding the operation of the PCA Office in Hanoi in the past year, it dealt with nearly 30 cases, had activities to connect with the lawyer and arbitrator community in Vietnam, and held training activities for employees of ministries, agencies, and State-owned corporations in Vietnam.

In the coming time, through its office in Hanoi, the PCA hopes to continue to coordinate with Vietnamese agencies to improve regulations on arbitration proceedings to help them meet international standards and create a favourable environment for international arbitration in Vietnam.

Czepelak expected that the PCA Vietnam Conference to become an annual event and Vietnam will become an arbitration venue in cases handled by the PCA./.