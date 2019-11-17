First stage of Rong May Glass Bridge tourism site opens in Lai Chau
The Sun Gate Group on November 16 inaugurated the first stage of Rong May Glass Bridge ecological tourism site, as part of Thac Trang (White Falls) tourism project, in Son Binh commune, Tam Duong district, the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau.
At the Rong May Glass Bridge ecological tourism site (Photo: VNA)
Lai Chau (VNA) – The Sun Gate Group on November 16 inaugurated the first stage of Rong May Glass Bridge ecological tourism site, as part of Thac Trang (White Falls) tourism project, in Son Binh commune, Tam Duong district, the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau.
With beautiful scenery and mild climate all year round, the tourism site also connects the centre of Sa Pa tourism area with Tac Tinh waterfalls, Tien Son cave, Pu Sam Cap cave and community-based tourist areas of Thai, Mong, Dao, Lao, Lu ethnic minority groups.
Chairman of the Tam Duong district People’s Committee Tu Huu Ha said the site will contribute to local socio-economic development and job creation to local workers.
The site, built at a total cost of 1 trillion VND (43.4 million USD) in January 2018, will operate for up to 50 years with facilities such as a hotel, an elevator system and a glass-floored suspension bridge up to European standards, a range of bungalows, a swimming pool and an entertainment area.
The first stage costs 300 billion VND, serving 5,000 – 50,000 visitors each year with sightseeing, resort, adventure travel services./.
