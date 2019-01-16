A dance performance at the festival (Source: VNA)

Dak Nong (VNA) – The first Vietnam brocade culture festival wrapped up in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on January 16.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the organising board Ton Thi Ngoc Hanh said the festival has raised public awareness of preserving and upholding traditional costumes of each ethnic group.



It also provided a platform for artisans and designers at home and abroad to meet and exchange experience, thus tightening their solidarity.



At the closing ceremony, the organising board presented certificates of merit to three delegations from Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia, 18 cities and provinces joining the festival.



Up to 136 certificates and prizes were presented to artisans and units joining an exhibition on Vietnam brocade culture space, a photo exhibition on homeland and people in the central – Central Highlands coastal region, an exhibition on Vietnam’s geopark, and traditional music performances.-VNA