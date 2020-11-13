English-language teacher Ha Anh Phuong (Photo: globalteacherprize.org)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ha Anh Phuong, an English-language teacher at Huong Can High School of the northern province of Phu Tho, has made her name to the list of the 10 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020 of Varkey Foundation.

The 29-year-old is the first teacher from Vietnam and also the youngest to enter this year’s top 10 list, along with her colleagues from Italy, Brazil, the UK, the US, South Africa, Nigeria, India, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea.

The teacher of the Muong ethnic group was among the 50 finalists in March.

Most students of the Huong Can High School are of ethnic minority groups. Phuong has helped her students connect with their peers in schools worldwide via information technology, and promoted the “borderless classroom” model among her colleagues.

She also takes an active part in televised courses and helps other teachers in online teaching in the context of COVID-19.

The Global Teacher Prize, awarded annually by the Varkey Foundation, seeks to acknowledge impact of the very best teachers, not only on their students but also on the communities around them.

Last year, Tran Thi Thuy, a teacher at Duc Hop High School in northern Hung Yen province, was named in the 50 finalists./.