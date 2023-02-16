Culture - Sports Teams from Vietnam, RoK to meet in billiards super cup The billiards teams of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) are set to compete against each other in the Hollywood Asia Super Cup held in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, from February 17 to February 19.

Culture - Sports Vietnam - France joint website of archive photos launched A joint website featuring archive photos from the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) and the Institute of Social Sciences Information at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences was officially launched on February 15.

Culture - Sports Film week to celebrate 80th anniversary of Party's first platform on culture A film week celebrating the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam, will take place from February 25 to March 3 nationwide, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.