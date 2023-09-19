Business Infographic Trade surplus at 20.19 billion USD in first eight months Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 435.23 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of 20.19 billion USD.

Business Infographic Economic targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Vietnam strives to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around 7,500 USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s rice export performance over years Rice exports total 2.58 billion USD in the first 7 months of 2023, a 29.6% increase over the same period last year.

Business Infographic Hanoi’s industry and trade seeing robust development Fifteen years after it expanded its administrative boundaries, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has enjoyed rosy development in various fields, including industry and trade.