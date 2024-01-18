Politics Hungarian official: Vietnamese PM’s upcoming Hungary visit holds significance Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of European Union Affairs of Hungary Zsigmond Barna Pál has highlighted the historicical significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming visit to Hungary, saying that it is the first delegation exchange at the prime ministerial level between the two countries for the past 7 years.

Politics International seminar reviews 50 years of Vietnam – Japan relations An international seminar was held in Hanoi on January 18, reviewing the 50-year relations between Vietnam and Japan and putting forth visions and new orientations to strengthen the bilateral ties.

Politics NA’s 5th extraordinary meeting concludes The 15th National Assembly’s fifth extraordinary meeting wrapped up on January 18 morning in the presence of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics PM’s Hungary visit hoped to deepen bilateral comprehensive partnership The official visit to Hungary by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as part of his trip to Europe from January 16-23, is expected to contribute to consolidating political trust and deepening the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership in all fields.