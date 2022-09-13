In 2020, images of public servants wearing five-flap long dresses at work went viral on social media and the wearers received a degree of criticism. Many young people felt the outfits were old-fashioned and not appropriate for the workplace.

The five-panel ao dai took shape in the mid-18th century in the Hue court of Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat. Beyond nobility, people from all walks of life wore the five-flap long dress. As time passed, the traditional outfit was replaced by a more convenient version.

The five-flap ao dai has five buttons symbolising the five constant virtues (kindness, decorum, uprightness, wisdom, and faithfulness), or the five moral obligations (king and subject, father and child, husband and wife, brothers and sisters, and friends).



The ao dai is not only the national outfit but also has rich historical and cultural values. The way it is worn, especially the ao dai for men, demonstrates characteristics such as modesty, discretion, and taste of the wearer.

As a Vietnamese, having a deep insight into the five-flap long dress not only helps international friends learn more about Vietnamese culture but also serves as a means to revive a valuable heritage that is being forgotten./.

