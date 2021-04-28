Programme honours beauty of Ao dai
The area in front of Khue Van Cac (the pavilion of the constellation of literature) in the Temple of Literature in Hanoi becomes the ‘stage’ for 15 designers to introduce more than 600 Ao dai designs. Among them are such renowned designers as Minh Hanh, Ngoc Han, Lan Huong, Chu La, and Trinh Bich Thuy. (Photo: VNA)
The event, co-organised by the Thang Long Institute for Cultural Research and Tinh hoa Dat Viet Magazine, is also attended by more than 400 models, actors, and guests, including the spouses of the ambassadors of Italy, India, Laos and Belarus. In the photo: Models in different Ao dai designs at the show. (Photo: VNA)
Ao dai has long been a traditional costume and a typical cultural feature of Vietnam. Through ups and downs with constant changes, Ao dai still honours the gracefulness and elegance of Vietnamese women. In the photo: Models in different Ao dai designs at the show. (Photo: VNA)
The event ‘Ao Dai Cua Chung Ta’ contributes to the continued promotion of community awareness and responsibility in preserving and protecting traditional Ao dai, and honouring and promoting Vietnamese traditional costumes while promoting cultural exchange between Vietnam and other countries around the world. In the photo: Models in different Ao dai designs at the show. (Photo: VNA)
