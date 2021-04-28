The area in front of Khue Van Cac (the pavilion of the constellation of literature) in the Temple of Literature becomes the ‘stage’ for 15 designers to introduce more than 600 Ao dai designs. Among them are such renowned designers as Minh Hanh, Ngoc Han, Lan Huong, Chu La, and Trinh Bich Thuy. In the photo: Models in different Ao dai designs at the show. (Photo: VNA)