Honouring the value of Vietnamese festivals
The Hung Kings Temple Festival is held annually on the 10th day of lunar March and has been upheld and preserved for generations, honouring the spiritual values of worshiping the Hung Kings in Phu Tho province and attracting a large number of visitors from far and wide. (Photo: VNA)
The sound of gongs resonates throughout the Buon Me Thuot Festival in the Central Highlands Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)
The Bay Nui (Seven Mountains) Ox Racing Festival held during the Sene Dolta (Ancestral Worship) Festival of the Khmer people in the southern region. (Photo: VNA)
A performance of Quan Ho folk songs at the 2024 Co Loa Festival in Hanoi during the spring of the Year of the Dragon. (Photo: VNA)
The Ban Soc (Royal Calendar Delivery) Ceremony, is held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, serving to kick-off the Hue Festival 2024. (Photo: VNA)