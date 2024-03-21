Unique festival of Tay ethnic group in Cao Bang
Through the ups and downs of history, the Nang Hai Festival of the Tay ethnic group in Tien Thanh commune, Quang Hoa district, in Cao Bang province has been carefully preserved and promoted.
In the beliefs of the Tay ethnic group, on the Moon is the mother Moon and 12 daughters who take care of crops on Earth. Since the Tay people depend on agricultural products, they pray for favourable weather and abundant crops. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Nang Hai Festival is held in the early spring to invite Nang Hai (the daughters of the mother Moon) to Earth to help people in their work. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The crowd in a procession (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Two girls, in red and in yellow, play the role of two daughters of the mother Moon. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Nang Hai Festival of the Tay ethnic group in Cao Bang province has been carefully preserved and promoted throughout history. (Photo: VNP/VNA)