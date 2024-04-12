Kien Trung Palace - Residence of last two emperors of Nguyen Dynasty
Kien Trung Palace is not only a grand architectural structure of significance within the Imperial City in Hue but also holds numerous historical imprints of the nation. It served as the workplace and living quarters of the last two emperors of the Nguyen Dynasty - Emperors Khai Dinh and Bao Dai.
The Tu Cam Thanh flower garden as seen from the balcony of the second floor of Kien Trung Palace (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A performance of Hue royal court music on the steps of Kien Trung Palace (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Foreign visitors exploring Kien Trung Palace (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The unique beauty of porcelain enamel attracts special attention from tourists. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
An overview of Kien Trung Palace from the Southern Imperial City of Hue (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The living room in Kien Trung Palace, with European-style décor (Photo: VNP/VNA)
European-style arched doorframes combined with Hue royal court porcelain enamel (Photo: VNP/VNA)