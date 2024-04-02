Peaceful fishing village on Da river
Amidst the bustling city of Hoa Binh lies a serene and tranquil fishing village on the banks of the Da River. Visitors will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the life of local inhabitants.
The fishing village is located on the banks of the Da River, near Thinh Lang ward, Hoa Binh city. (Photo: VNA)
The poetic and peaceful scenery of mountains and rivers on the Da River (Photo: VNA)
The peaceful life of villagers (Photo: VNA)
Inside a kitchen of a household in the fishing village. (Photo: VNA)
Children in the village happily bathe in the river on summer days (Photo: VNA)