Enjoying vegetarian pho in Hanoi
Vegetarian pho is a traditional and nutritious dish made from ingredients such as mushrooms, greens, and roots. When visiting the capital Hanoi, fans of vegetarian food can indulge themselves in a unique way with a bowl of vegetarian pho.
Ingredients include pho noodles, onions, oyster mushrooms, and shiitake mushrooms. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The pho noodles, onions, and mushrooms are prepared and cooked. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The oyster mushrooms are finely sliced and fried. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The shiitake mushrooms are shredded and fried. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A bowl of vegetarian pho. (Photo: VNP/VNA)