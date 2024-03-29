HCM City: Rosy trumpet trees turn streets pink
The trumpet-shaped flowers have a soft pink colour and grow in bunches of about 10 – 20 pieces. (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper/VNA)
The flowers originate from the Americas, and have been experimentally planted in Ho Chi Minh City since 2009. Their colour is similar to that of cherry blossoms. The flowers bloom in April and last until June. (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper/VNA)
The best time to take photos of rosy trumpet flowers is in the morning, when the petals are fresh and brightly coloured. (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper/VNA)
Rosy trumpet flowers bloom along Vo Van Kiet Street in District 1. (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper/VNA)