The distinctive outfits of the Lao people in Lai Chau
The intricate outfits of Lao women in Lai Chau province are meticulously crafted, with the primary colour being black dyed with indigo. Men’s attire is simpler, typically consisting of black-dyed trousers and shirts.
From a young age, children are dressed in traditional Lao attire. (Photo: VNA)
Traditional Lao women’s attire is worn during festivals and in daily life. (Photo: VNA)
Silver accessories such as bracelets, earrings, and intricately-engraved ornaments are worn by Lao women as embellishments to their outfits. (Photo: VNA)
A black headscarf is adorned with intricate accessories. (Photo: VNA)
The beautiful Lao girl in traditional attire. (Photo: VNA)