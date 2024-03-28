Hotline: (024) 39411349
Pure white Sua flowers during spring in Hanoi

Every March, when the weather retains just a hint of cold as the season transitions, is also the time when Sua flowers, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis, bloom white along the streets and laneways of Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.
  • Sua is a deciduous tree with sparse foliage and small white flowers that bloom in clusters, emitting a fragrant scent. (Photo: VNA)

  • Sua flowers have dedicate petals that bloom together, blanketing the capital in white. (Photo: VNA)

  • Admiring white Sua flowers in bloom stirs the soul of visitors to Vietnam’s capital, bringing a sense of tranquillity amid the hustle and bustle of life. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bac Mon (Northern Gate) stands quietly amid the white of Sua flowers on Hanoi’s Phan Dinh Phung Street. (Photo: VNA)

