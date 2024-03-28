Pure white Sua flowers during spring in Hanoi
Every March, when the weather retains just a hint of cold as the season transitions, is also the time when Sua flowers, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis, bloom white along the streets and laneways of Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.
Sua is a deciduous tree with sparse foliage and small white flowers that bloom in clusters, emitting a fragrant scent. (Photo: VNA)
Sua flowers have dedicate petals that bloom together, blanketing the capital in white. (Photo: VNA)
Admiring white Sua flowers in bloom stirs the soul of visitors to Vietnam’s capital, bringing a sense of tranquillity amid the hustle and bustle of life. (Photo: VNA)
Bac Mon (Northern Gate) stands quietly amid the white of Sua flowers on Hanoi’s Phan Dinh Phung Street. (Photo: VNA)