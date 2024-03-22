World Water Day 2024: Leveraging water for peace
World Water Day 2024 was initiated by the United Nations and has the theme “Leveraging water for peace”. On this day, Vietnam emphasises its significance and rapid progress in improving clean water supply nationwide, especially in densely-populated areas with ethnic groups and remote communities.
The BOO Phu Ninh Clean Water Plant (Phase 1A) addresses demand for clean water in the dynamic economic development areas of Quang Nam province. (Photo: VNA)
Students at the Huong Thuong Kindergarten in Thai Nguyen city now have access to clean water. (Photo: VNA)
Ending the use of plastic bags is an extremely effective solution in protecting clean water sources. (Photo: VNA)
The people of Dien Bien province use water pumps to irrigate their dry Winter-Spring rice fields. (Photo: VNA)
Checking the quality of fresh water filtered from seawater at a desalination plant on Be Island (also known as An Binh Island) in Ly Son district, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)